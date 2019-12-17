Rent Calculator
418 N Grove Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
418 N Grove Street
418 North Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
418 North Grove Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home close to downtown shopping and restaurants. No pets allowed. $800 security deposit required and $30 application fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 N Grove Street have any available units?
418 N Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnton, NC
.
Is 418 N Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 N Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 N Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 418 N Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincolnton
.
Does 418 N Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 418 N Grove Street offers parking.
Does 418 N Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 N Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 N Grove Street have a pool?
No, 418 N Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 N Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 418 N Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 N Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 N Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 N Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 N Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
