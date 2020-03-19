All apartments in Lincolnton
Last updated March 19 2020

401 N High Street

401 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 North High Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home on .34 acres with 900sqft. Spacious rooms, nice front porch, in town location, no appliances, no pets, no smoking. $500/month, $500 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N High Street have any available units?
401 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 401 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 N High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N High Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 N High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 401 N High Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 N High Street offers parking.
Does 401 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N High Street have a pool?
No, 401 N High Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 401 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 N High Street does not have units with air conditioning.

