All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 315 Jennings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
315 Jennings Street
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
315 Jennings Street
315 Jennings St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lincolnton
Location
315 Jennings St, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Unit Available in Great Location Close to Downtown Lincolnton. Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted. Refrigerator and Range included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Jennings Street have any available units?
315 Jennings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnton, NC
.
What amenities does 315 Jennings Street have?
Some of 315 Jennings Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 315 Jennings Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Jennings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Jennings Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Jennings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincolnton
.
Does 315 Jennings Street offer parking?
No, 315 Jennings Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 Jennings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Jennings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Jennings Street have a pool?
No, 315 Jennings Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Jennings Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Jennings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Jennings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Jennings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Jennings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Jennings Street does not have units with air conditioning.
