309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 1 Bath fully renovated unit located in downtown Southern Pines. Available immediately. Please call (864)363-5798 to schedule a showing. Not available to show until January 20. Pets accepted at owners discretion with $250 non refundable pet fee.

