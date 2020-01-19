All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:42 AM

309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309

309 W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 W, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath fully renovated unit located in downtown Southern Pines. Available immediately. Please call (864)363-5798 to schedule a showing. Not available to show until January 20. Pets accepted at owners discretion with $250 non refundable pet fee.
2 Bed, 1 Bath fully renovated unit located in downtown Southern Pines. Available immediately. Please call (864)363-5798 to schedule a showing. Not available to show until January 20. Pets accepted at owners discretion with $250 non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 have any available units?
309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 currently offering any rent specials?
309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 is pet friendly.
Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 offer parking?
No, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 does not offer parking.
Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 have a pool?
No, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 does not have a pool.
Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 have accessible units?
No, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 West Massachusetts Avenue - 309 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College