All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 210 N Generals Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
210 N Generals Boulevard
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

210 N Generals Boulevard

210 North Generals Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 North Generals Boulevard, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Office Building For Rent/Lease with 1000 Square Feet on North Generals Blvd in Lincolnton NC. Previous uses Office, Car Lot, and Beauty Shop. Great location in World Wide Imports Driveway with Lots of parking (20+ parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N Generals Boulevard have any available units?
210 N Generals Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 210 N Generals Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
210 N Generals Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N Generals Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 210 N Generals Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 210 N Generals Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 210 N Generals Boulevard offers parking.
Does 210 N Generals Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N Generals Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N Generals Boulevard have a pool?
No, 210 N Generals Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 210 N Generals Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 210 N Generals Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 210 N Generals Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 N Generals Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N Generals Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 N Generals Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College