Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like
199 Lawing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
199 Lawing Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
199 Lawing Street
199 Lawing Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
199 Lawing Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home features a white kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and lots of natural lighting. Enjoy the large porch and yard during the summer. Application Fee $25 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Similar Listings
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 199 Lawing Street have any available units?
199 Lawing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnton, NC
.
Is 199 Lawing Street currently offering any rent specials?
199 Lawing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Lawing Street pet-friendly?
No, 199 Lawing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincolnton
.
Does 199 Lawing Street offer parking?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not offer parking.
Does 199 Lawing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Lawing Street have a pool?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have a pool.
Does 199 Lawing Street have accessible units?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Lawing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Lawing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Lincolnton 3 Bedrooms
Lincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College