Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

199 Lawing Street

199 Lawing Street · No Longer Available
Location

199 Lawing Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home features a white kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and lots of natural lighting. Enjoy the large porch and yard during the summer. Application Fee $25 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 199 Lawing Street have any available units?
199 Lawing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 199 Lawing Street currently offering any rent specials?
199 Lawing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Lawing Street pet-friendly?
No, 199 Lawing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 199 Lawing Street offer parking?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not offer parking.
Does 199 Lawing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Lawing Street have a pool?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have a pool.
Does 199 Lawing Street have accessible units?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Lawing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Lawing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Lawing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

