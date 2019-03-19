All apartments in Lincolnton
157 Openview Drive
157 Openview Drive

157 Openview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

157 Openview Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment situated in a quiet neighborhood near shopping and restaurants. Features include hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Conveniently located to highway 321.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Openview Drive have any available units?
157 Openview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 157 Openview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Openview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Openview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 157 Openview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 157 Openview Drive offer parking?
No, 157 Openview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 157 Openview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Openview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Openview Drive have a pool?
No, 157 Openview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 Openview Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 Openview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Openview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Openview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Openview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Openview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
