Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment situated in a quiet neighborhood near shopping and restaurants. Features include hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Conveniently located to highway 321.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 Openview Drive have any available units?
157 Openview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 157 Openview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Openview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.