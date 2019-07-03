Amenities

1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, mini blinds, patio, washer/dryer connections, premium vinyl planks, Ceramic tiles and back patio. The Apartment has gas heat and central air with a split unit upstairs. Rent $850, Security Deposit $850,, Application fee $35 for each adult. Pets are conditional according to size and breed with an additional monthly rent amount and $200 non-refundable pet fee. No inside smoking allowed!! Our application process verifies your credit, background, eviction, rental and employment references. Monthly income requirement is $2550.



