Lincolnton, NC
1232 Garrison Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:48 AM

1232 Garrison Lane

1232 Garrison Lane · (704) 732-4762
Location

1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 Garrison Lane - CC 15A · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, mini blinds, patio, washer/dryer connections, premium vinyl planks, Ceramic tiles and back patio. The Apartment has gas heat and central air with a split unit upstairs. Rent $850, Security Deposit $850,, Application fee $35 for each adult. Pets are conditional according to size and breed with an additional monthly rent amount and $200 non-refundable pet fee. No inside smoking allowed!! Our application process verifies your credit, background, eviction, rental and employment references. Monthly income requirement is $2550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Garrison Lane have any available units?
1232 Garrison Lane has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Garrison Lane have?
Some of 1232 Garrison Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Garrison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Garrison Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Garrison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Garrison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Garrison Lane offer parking?
No, 1232 Garrison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Garrison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Garrison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Garrison Lane have a pool?
No, 1232 Garrison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Garrison Lane have accessible units?
No, 1232 Garrison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Garrison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Garrison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Garrison Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 Garrison Lane has units with air conditioning.
