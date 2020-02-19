Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
121 Massapoag Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 Massapoag Road
121 Massapoag Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 Massapoag Rd, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice apartment conveniently located close to downtown Lincolnton. No pets allowed. Application fee is $30 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Massapoag Road have any available units?
121 Massapoag Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnton, NC
.
Is 121 Massapoag Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 Massapoag Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Massapoag Road pet-friendly?
No, 121 Massapoag Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincolnton
.
Does 121 Massapoag Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 Massapoag Road offers parking.
Does 121 Massapoag Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Massapoag Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Massapoag Road have a pool?
No, 121 Massapoag Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 Massapoag Road have accessible units?
No, 121 Massapoag Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Massapoag Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Massapoag Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Massapoag Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Massapoag Road does not have units with air conditioning.
