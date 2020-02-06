115 Davis Street

Amenities

Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent. Rent $725, Security Deposit $725, Application Fee $35 for each adult. NO INSIDE SMOKING, and NO PETS ALLOWED. Our application process verifies your credit, background, eviction, rental and employment references, and your monthly income needs to be at least $2175 per month to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4758877)