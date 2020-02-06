All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 115 Davis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
115 Davis Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:14 PM

115 Davis Street

115 Davis Street · (704) 732-4762 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Davis Street · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent. Rent $725, Security Deposit $725, Application Fee $35 for each adult. NO INSIDE SMOKING, and NO PETS ALLOWED. Our application process verifies your credit, background, eviction, rental and employment references, and your monthly income needs to be at least $2175 per month to qualify.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4758877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Davis Street have any available units?
115 Davis Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Davis Street have?
Some of 115 Davis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Davis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Davis Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 Davis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 115 Davis Street offer parking?
No, 115 Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Davis Street have a pool?
No, 115 Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Davis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Davis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Davis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 Davis Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity