110 Olivia Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

110 Olivia Lane

110 Olivia Lane · No Longer Available
Lincolnton
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

110 Olivia Lane, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home in Lincolnton - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Lincoln Meadows. His and hers closet in the master bedroom. 1 car garage. Newer home- built less than 2 years ago.

(RLNE4307613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Olivia Lane have any available units?
110 Olivia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 110 Olivia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
110 Olivia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Olivia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Olivia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 110 Olivia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 110 Olivia Lane offers parking.
Does 110 Olivia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Olivia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Olivia Lane have a pool?
No, 110 Olivia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 110 Olivia Lane have accessible units?
No, 110 Olivia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Olivia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Olivia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Olivia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Olivia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
