All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 837 Edgecombe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln County, NC
/
837 Edgecombe
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

837 Edgecombe

837 Edgecombe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

837 Edgecombe Lane, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Edgecombe have any available units?
837 Edgecombe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
Is 837 Edgecombe currently offering any rent specials?
837 Edgecombe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Edgecombe pet-friendly?
No, 837 Edgecombe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 837 Edgecombe offer parking?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not offer parking.
Does 837 Edgecombe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Edgecombe have a pool?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have a pool.
Does 837 Edgecombe have accessible units?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Edgecombe have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Edgecombe have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NCCherryville, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCNewton, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College