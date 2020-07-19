Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 837 Edgecombe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lincoln County, NC
/
837 Edgecombe
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
837 Edgecombe
837 Edgecombe Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
837 Edgecombe Lane, Lincoln County, NC 28037
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4705826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 837 Edgecombe have any available units?
837 Edgecombe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincoln County, NC
.
Is 837 Edgecombe currently offering any rent specials?
837 Edgecombe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Edgecombe pet-friendly?
No, 837 Edgecombe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincoln County
.
Does 837 Edgecombe offer parking?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not offer parking.
Does 837 Edgecombe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Edgecombe have a pool?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have a pool.
Does 837 Edgecombe have accessible units?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Edgecombe have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Edgecombe have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Edgecombe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Greer, SC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Westport, NC
Cherryville, NC
Denver, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Newton, NC
Shelby, NC
Belmont, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Lenoir, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Clover, SC
Lake Wylie, SC
Pineville, NC
Stallings, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Lake Park, NC
Monroe, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College