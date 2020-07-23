All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 7807 Hickory Creek Drive.
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:35 AM

7807 Hickory Creek Drive

7807 Hickory Creek Drive · (704) 662-6049
Location

7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.36 acre lot with serene setting in Denver! Floor plan has Foyer entry, Living Room and Dining Room with built-ins, open Kitchen with island and Pantry, Breakfast with built-ins, Great Room with gas log fireplace, large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, sink and Half Bath, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, 2 Patios, Deck, Storage Shed, Detached 2-Car Garage and two driveways with fence and gates for privacy. Washer/Dryer are provided and owner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. One garage door has automatic opener, second door does not. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and garbage pickup. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 2 Dogs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have any available units?
7807 Hickory Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have?
Some of 7807 Hickory Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Hickory Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Hickory Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Hickory Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 Hickory Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 Hickory Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
