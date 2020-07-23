7807 Hickory Creek Drive

Amenities

Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.36 acre lot with serene setting in Denver! Floor plan has Foyer entry, Living Room and Dining Room with built-ins, open Kitchen with island and Pantry, Breakfast with built-ins, Great Room with gas log fireplace, large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, sink and Half Bath, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, 2 Patios, Deck, Storage Shed, Detached 2-Car Garage and two driveways with fence and gates for privacy. Washer/Dryer are provided and owner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. One garage door has automatic opener, second door does not. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and garbage pickup. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 2 Dogs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!