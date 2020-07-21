All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 7220 Ogden Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln County, NC
/
7220 Ogden Place
Last updated March 1 2020 at 12:29 AM

7220 Ogden Place

7220 Ogden Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7220 Ogden Place, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Ogden Place have any available units?
7220 Ogden Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
Is 7220 Ogden Place currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Ogden Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Ogden Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 Ogden Place is pet friendly.
Does 7220 Ogden Place offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Ogden Place offers parking.
Does 7220 Ogden Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Ogden Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Ogden Place have a pool?
Yes, 7220 Ogden Place has a pool.
Does 7220 Ogden Place have accessible units?
No, 7220 Ogden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Ogden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Ogden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 Ogden Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 Ogden Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NCCherryville, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCNewton, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College