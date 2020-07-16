All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 235 McMillian Heights Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln County, NC
/
235 McMillian Heights Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:00 PM

235 McMillian Heights Road

235 Mcmillian Heights Road · (704) 957-5564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

235 Mcmillian Heights Road, Lincoln County, NC 28080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory. The large and level lot with fenced back yard is a wonderful space to entertain friends and family. Plenty of storage with a large attached carport, a storage closet and wired storage building. The 12 x 16 Sunroom is heated & cooled. The kitchen has granite countertops and is open to the large living room. New LVP floors, freshly painted. Separate Laundry room with even more storage. Fenced backyard. 1, 2,3 year lease available. Small pet ok with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per adult. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 McMillian Heights Road have any available units?
235 McMillian Heights Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 McMillian Heights Road have?
Some of 235 McMillian Heights Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 McMillian Heights Road currently offering any rent specials?
235 McMillian Heights Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 McMillian Heights Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 McMillian Heights Road is pet friendly.
Does 235 McMillian Heights Road offer parking?
Yes, 235 McMillian Heights Road offers parking.
Does 235 McMillian Heights Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 McMillian Heights Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 McMillian Heights Road have a pool?
No, 235 McMillian Heights Road does not have a pool.
Does 235 McMillian Heights Road have accessible units?
No, 235 McMillian Heights Road does not have accessible units.
Does 235 McMillian Heights Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 McMillian Heights Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 McMillian Heights Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 McMillian Heights Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 235 McMillian Heights Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NCCherryville, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCNewton, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity