235 McMillian Heights Road

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory. The large and level lot with fenced back yard is a wonderful space to entertain friends and family. Plenty of storage with a large attached carport, a storage closet and wired storage building. The 12 x 16 Sunroom is heated & cooled. The kitchen has granite countertops and is open to the large living room. New LVP floors, freshly painted. Separate Laundry room with even more storage. Fenced backyard. 1, 2,3 year lease available. Small pet ok with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per adult. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process.