accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Shallowford Reserve Dr. Unit 303
130 Shallowford Reserve Drive, Lewisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1290 sqft
Condo in Lewisville - Beautiful 3rd flr unit offers bright rms w/vaulted ceilings, open floor plan overlooks private back of property. 3rd room/office. Handicap access doorways, elevator in bldg.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of Lewisville
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Winston-Salem
86 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.