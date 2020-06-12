/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Shallowford Reserve Dr. Unit 303
130 Shallowford Reserve Drive, Lewisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1290 sqft
Condo in Lewisville - Beautiful 3rd flr unit offers bright rms w/vaulted ceilings, open floor plan overlooks private back of property. 3rd room/office. Handicap access doorways, elevator in bldg.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Tabor
14 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Atwood Acres
7 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Tabor
1 Unit Available
3419 Polo Road #92
3419 Polo Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1287 sqft
Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5316 Farm House Trail
5316 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
5316 Farm House Trail Available 08/01/20 Wyngate Village-2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome - Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- Approx1356 square feet. Open kitchen with island and buffet area opens to large den with wood laminate flooring.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Village
1 Unit Available
225 Olde Vineyard Ct.
225 Olde Vineyard Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
SPRING INTO SAVINGS!!! - (RLNE3951848)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
190 Kinloch Court
190 Kinloch Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
190 Kinloch Court Available 08/01/20 SYCAMORE! Country Club Road! - Extra nice! Upper level/private. Tiled foyer/entry, tile in kitchen with SS appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher! Breakfast area in kitchen opens to deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
224 Mill Pond Drive - 1
224 Mill Pond Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1173 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 224 Mill Pond Drive - 1 in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5564 Farm House Trail
5564 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Wyngate Village. Hardwoods in LR and DR, large island and built-in desk in kitchen and back patio. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mount Tabor
1 Unit Available
101 Westgate Circle
101 Westgate Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
2BR/1.5BA Townhome, Living, Dining & Bonus/Sunroom. SS S/R/DW/MW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Front Porch, Water Included.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Huntcliff
1 Unit Available
131 Cedar Cove Lane
131 Cedar Cove Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
CEDAR COVE/PEACE HAVEN/421! - Nice main level corner condo with front porch and side deck. Laminate, vinyl and carpet floorings. Washer and dryer provided but not maintained. Central heat and air. Tenant pays electricity.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1150 Augustine Heights Drive
1150 Augustine Heights Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with office - -Bermuda Floor Plan- 2 story-2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with an office approx 1508 Sq Feet. Plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful stone gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with granite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101
2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway.
Results within 10 miles of Lewisville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Windsor Estates
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.