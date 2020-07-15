All apartments in Leland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1004 Cherrywood Court

1004 Cherrywood Court · (910) 344-0467 ext. 1
Location

1004 Cherrywood Court, Leland, NC 28451

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 Cherrywood Court · Avail. Aug 14

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
1004 Cherrywood Court Available 08/14/20 Magnolia Greens - Leland - Desirable magnolia Greens with many amenities - Pool, tennis, Playground, Exercise Room and more.

Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home plus FROG. Over 1900 sq. ft. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in living areas, open plan living room with fireplace and cabinets, screened porch off of living room, sun room with ceramic tiles, laundry room with hook-ups, security alarm.
Includes yard maintenance,

No pets*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3365271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1004 Cherrywood Court have any available units?
1004 Cherrywood Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1004 Cherrywood Court have?
Some of 1004 Cherrywood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Cherrywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Cherrywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Cherrywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Cherrywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leland.
Does 1004 Cherrywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Cherrywood Court offers parking.
Does 1004 Cherrywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Cherrywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Cherrywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Cherrywood Court has a pool.
Does 1004 Cherrywood Court have accessible units?
No, 1004 Cherrywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Cherrywood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Cherrywood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Cherrywood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Cherrywood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

