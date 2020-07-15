Amenities
1004 Cherrywood Court Available 08/14/20 Magnolia Greens - Leland - Desirable magnolia Greens with many amenities - Pool, tennis, Playground, Exercise Room and more.
Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home plus FROG. Over 1900 sq. ft. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in living areas, open plan living room with fireplace and cabinets, screened porch off of living room, sun room with ceramic tiles, laundry room with hook-ups, security alarm.
Includes yard maintenance,
No pets*
