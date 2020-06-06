All apartments in Landis
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

209 East Ridge Ave

209 East Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 East Ridge Avenue, Landis, NC 28088

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Brick 2bed/1ba townhouse located near downtown Landis - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse that is located just blocks from downtown Landis. The property has new fixtures including fans in the bedrooms and living room and a new tub surround in the bathroom. It will carpet in both bedrooms and hard floors throughout the rest of the unit. Appliances included are stove and refrigerator. The unit is all electric and the tenant would be responsible for power and water which are both through the Town of Landis. Tenants are also required to have renters insurance throughout the time they stay in the property.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2036649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 East Ridge Ave have any available units?
209 East Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landis, NC.
What amenities does 209 East Ridge Ave have?
Some of 209 East Ridge Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 East Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 East Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 East Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 209 East Ridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landis.
Does 209 East Ridge Ave offer parking?
No, 209 East Ridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 209 East Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 East Ridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 East Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 209 East Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 East Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 East Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 East Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 East Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 East Ridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 East Ridge Ave has units with air conditioning.

