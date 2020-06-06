209 East Ridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Brick 2bed/1ba townhouse located near downtown Landis - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse that is located just blocks from downtown Landis. The property has new fixtures including fans in the bedrooms and living room and a new tub surround in the bathroom. It will carpet in both bedrooms and hard floors throughout the rest of the unit. Appliances included are stove and refrigerator. The unit is all electric and the tenant would be responsible for power and water which are both through the Town of Landis. Tenants are also required to have renters insurance throughout the time they stay in the property.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2036649)