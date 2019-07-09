This home is adorable and features granite, tile, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, carport with 15 x 23 feet storage building with power and the list goes on and on. Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 E Taylor St have any available units?
207 E Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landis, NC.
What amenities does 207 E Taylor St have?
Some of 207 E Taylor St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 E Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
207 E Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.