207 E Taylor St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This home is adorable and features granite, tile, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, carport with 15 x 23 feet storage building with power and the list goes on and on. Welcome Home!