Landis, NC
207 E Taylor St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

207 E Taylor St

207 East Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 East Taylor Street, Landis, NC 28088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This home is adorable and features granite, tile, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, carport with 15 x 23 feet storage building with power and the list goes on and on. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E Taylor St have any available units?
207 E Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landis, NC.
What amenities does 207 E Taylor St have?
Some of 207 E Taylor St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 E Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
207 E Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E Taylor St pet-friendly?
No, 207 E Taylor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landis.
Does 207 E Taylor St offer parking?
Yes, 207 E Taylor St offers parking.
Does 207 E Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E Taylor St have a pool?
No, 207 E Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 207 E Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 207 E Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 E Taylor St has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 E Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 E Taylor St has units with air conditioning.
