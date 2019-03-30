Rent Calculator
Home
/
Landis, NC
/
115 Zion Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Zion Street
115 North Zion Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
115 North Zion Street, Landis, NC 28088
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quaint 2 bedroom home on corner lot with rocking chair front porch and back deck. Located just minutes away from downtown Landis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Zion Street have any available units?
115 Zion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Landis, NC
.
Is 115 Zion Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Zion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Zion Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 Zion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Landis
.
Does 115 Zion Street offer parking?
No, 115 Zion Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Zion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Zion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Zion Street have a pool?
No, 115 Zion Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Zion Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Zion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Zion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Zion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Zion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Zion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
