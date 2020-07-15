/
2 bedroom apartments
37 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Park, NC
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
971 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
77 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Azteca
205 Azteca Drive, Stallings, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Beautiful condo beautiful area & Pond - Property Id: 306026 NO PETS.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Park
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
42 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
46 Units Available
Ballantyne West
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1102 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
72 Units Available
Lansdowne
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1060 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Wessex Square
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
36 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1018 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Lansdowne
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
20 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
62 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1345 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1111 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1128 sqft
Plant yourself by the lake at sunset. Around the pool with neighbors, or by the firepit with new friends.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
13 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
934 sqft
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$970
856 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1036 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
East Forest
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
