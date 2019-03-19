All apartments in Lake Park
Find more places like 4120 Balsam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Park, NC
/
4120 Balsam Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4120 Balsam Street

4120 Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4120 Balsam Street, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,689 sf home is located in Indian Trail, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Balsam Street have any available units?
4120 Balsam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 4120 Balsam Street have?
Some of 4120 Balsam Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Balsam Street currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Balsam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Balsam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Balsam Street is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Balsam Street offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Balsam Street offers parking.
Does 4120 Balsam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Balsam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Balsam Street have a pool?
No, 4120 Balsam Street does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Balsam Street have accessible units?
No, 4120 Balsam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Balsam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Balsam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Balsam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Balsam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University