Lake Park, NC
3706 Society Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

3706 Society Court

3706 Society Court · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Society Court, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
carpet
Two master bedrooms, spacious living room and dining area downstairs.
*GARAGE
*Private fenced backyard
*Fresh paint and new carpet
*French windows
*Community POOL
*Tennis court
*Volleyball field
*Lots of shopping and restaurants
*GREAT SCHOOLS

** Lease w/ Option For Purchase available. Call for details.

Safe and walk-able neighborhood. Hurry this one won't last long. Pet are case by case.

No Section 8

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 6/24/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Society Court have any available units?
3706 Society Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 3706 Society Court have?
Some of 3706 Society Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Society Court currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Society Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Society Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Society Court is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Society Court offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Society Court offers parking.
Does 3706 Society Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Society Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Society Court have a pool?
Yes, 3706 Society Court has a pool.
Does 3706 Society Court have accessible units?
No, 3706 Society Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Society Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Society Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 Society Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 Society Court does not have units with air conditioning.
