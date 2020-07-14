3706 Society Court

Amenities
Two master bedrooms, spacious living room and dining area downstairs.
*GARAGE
*Private fenced backyard
*Fresh paint and new carpet
*French windows
*Community POOL
*Tennis court
*Volleyball field
*Lots of shopping and restaurants
*GREAT SCHOOLS
** Lease w/ Option For Purchase available. Call for details.
Safe and walk-able neighborhood. Hurry this one won't last long. Pet are case by case.
No Section 8
Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 6/24/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.