Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave range

Ranch home in Terrell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office located in Terrell. All one level. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Laminate flooring in the LR, kitchen, breakfast, dining and office areas. Split bedroom floor plan. Tile in bathrooms. Separate shower and tub in the master bedroom. Private backyard is surrounded by trees. Large acre lot. 2 car garage. New stainless stove, microwave and dishwasher.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4951503)