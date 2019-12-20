8226 Nc 150 Highway

8226 North Carolina Highway 150, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682
Great location! 3BR 1 BA, hardwood floors, appliances, spacious kitchen, detached 2 car garage, all on over 3 acres. Great for home occupation. $975/month. Call Jon Grigorian, Lakeshore Realty 704-696-2200
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
