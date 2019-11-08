All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
8226 Nc 150 Highway
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

8226 Nc 150 Highway

8226 East 150 Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

8226 East 150 Hwy, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! 3BR 1 BA, hardwood floors, appliances, spacious kitchen, detached 2 car garage, all on over 3 acres. Great for home occupation. $975/month. Call Jon Grigorian, Lakeshore Realty 704-696-2200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have any available units?
8226 Nc 150 Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have?
Some of 8226 Nc 150 Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 Nc 150 Highway currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Nc 150 Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Nc 150 Highway pet-friendly?
No, 8226 Nc 150 Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway offer parking?
Yes, 8226 Nc 150 Highway offers parking.
Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 Nc 150 Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have a pool?
No, 8226 Nc 150 Highway does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have accessible units?
No, 8226 Nc 150 Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 Nc 150 Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 Nc 150 Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 Nc 150 Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

