Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7692 Windward Point dr - B
7692 Windward Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7692 Windward Point Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B have any available units?
7692 Windward Point dr - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
.
Is 7692 Windward Point dr - B currently offering any rent specials?
7692 Windward Point dr - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7692 Windward Point dr - B pet-friendly?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba
.
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B offer parking?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B does not offer parking.
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B have a pool?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B does not have a pool.
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B have accessible units?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7692 Windward Point dr - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7692 Windward Point dr - B does not have units with air conditioning.
