7639 Skyline Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:58 PM

7639 Skyline Drive

7639 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7639 Skyline Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake front house - Large home on the lake in Sherills Ford. 3 bed, 2 bath.

(RLNE3316241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 Skyline Drive have any available units?
7639 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
Is 7639 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7639 Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7639 Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 7639 Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7639 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 7639 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7639 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 7639 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7639 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7639 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7639 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
