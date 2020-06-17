Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 3974 Kimberly Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
3974 Kimberly Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3974 Kimberly Place
3974 Kimberly Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Norman of Catawba
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3974 Kimberly Place have any available units?
3974 Kimberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
.
What amenities does 3974 Kimberly Place have?
Some of 3974 Kimberly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3974 Kimberly Place currently offering any rent specials?
3974 Kimberly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 Kimberly Place pet-friendly?
No, 3974 Kimberly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba
.
Does 3974 Kimberly Place offer parking?
Yes, 3974 Kimberly Place does offer parking.
Does 3974 Kimberly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3974 Kimberly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 Kimberly Place have a pool?
No, 3974 Kimberly Place does not have a pool.
Does 3974 Kimberly Place have accessible units?
No, 3974 Kimberly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 Kimberly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3974 Kimberly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3974 Kimberly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3974 Kimberly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lake Norman of Catawba 1 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Gym
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Lenoir, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College