Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3974 Kimberly Place

3974 Kimberly Place · No Longer Available
Location

3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 Kimberly Place have any available units?
3974 Kimberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
