3473 Mooring Place

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home In Sherrills Ford - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Sherrills Ford, lots of trees for privacy, open kitchen/dining area, plenty of cabinet space, laminate flooring, vinyl and carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings, laundry closet, deck out back, large storage shed in the fenced in back yard. Close to Mooresville, Denver, Lincolnton, highway 150, Lake Norman State Park,



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. No pets allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5143157)