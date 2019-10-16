2567 Norman Isle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful Newer Construction Townhome located Mariners Pointe in Denver, NC! - This two story Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan and gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island. Master bathroom is equipped with a dual shower, dual sinks and tile flooring. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located on upper floor. Townhome is pristine and move-in ready! Community features Club House, Lake, and Pool. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4185673)