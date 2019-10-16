All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

2567 Norman Isle Drive

2567 Norman Isle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2567 Norman Isle Dr, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful Newer Construction Townhome located Mariners Pointe in Denver, NC! - This two story Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan and gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island. Master bathroom is equipped with a dual shower, dual sinks and tile flooring. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located on upper floor. Townhome is pristine and move-in ready! Community features Club House, Lake, and Pool. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have any available units?
2567 Norman Isle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have?
Some of 2567 Norman Isle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Norman Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Norman Isle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Norman Isle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2567 Norman Isle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive offer parking?
No, 2567 Norman Isle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2567 Norman Isle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2567 Norman Isle Drive has a pool.
Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2567 Norman Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2567 Norman Isle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2567 Norman Isle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2567 Norman Isle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
