2567 Norman Isle Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Newer Construction Townhome located Mariners Pointe in Denver, NC! - This two story Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan and gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island. Master bathroom is equipped with a dual shower, dual sinks and tile flooring. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located on upper floor. Townhome is pristine and move-in ready! Community features Club House, Lake, and Pool. No pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4185673)