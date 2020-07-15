All apartments in La Grange
208 N Center Street

208 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 South Center Street, La Grange, NC 28551

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
208 North Center Street La Grange NC 28551 - 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath
Carport
Hardwood Floors
Storage Building
Pest Allowed With Owner Approval

(RLNE5494977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 208 N Center Street have any available units?
208 N Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Grange, NC.
Is 208 N Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 N Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 N Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 N Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Grange.
Does 208 N Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 N Center Street offers parking.
Does 208 N Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 N Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 N Center Street have a pool?
No, 208 N Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 N Center Street have accessible units?
No, 208 N Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 N Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 N Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 N Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 N Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

