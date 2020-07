Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed guest suite internet access media room pet friendly cats allowed garage parking 24hr laundry alarm system hot tub online portal trash valet

Conveniently nestled between Raleigh, Cary, Wilson, Garner, and Zebulon, lies the quiet town of Knightdale, NC. That is where Berkshire Park, a brand new luxury apartment community, was established in order to provide commuters an easy escape from urban congestion. Everything at Berkshire Park is planned for convenience, and is within only a minutes distance for shopping, entertainment, and schools. Well-designed floor plans offer ample living space and variety in 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options. Perhaps what residents love most about Berkshire is what is available right within the community. Whether it's the private, 23-Seat, Multi-Media theatre with 106 inch screen, the large, 1200-foot, fully-equipped fitness facility, or the WiFi access both poolside and in the Internet Cafe, Berkshire Park is the ultimate destination for commuters who want to get away from congestion.