All apartments in Knightdale
Find more places like 104 Caribbean Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knightdale, NC
/
104 Caribbean Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:51 PM

104 Caribbean Court

104 Caribbean Court · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knightdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

104 Caribbean Court, Knightdale, NC 27545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Caribbean Court have any available units?
104 Caribbean Court has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 Caribbean Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Caribbean Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Caribbean Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Caribbean Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Caribbean Court offer parking?
No, 104 Caribbean Court does not offer parking.
Does 104 Caribbean Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Caribbean Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Caribbean Court have a pool?
No, 104 Caribbean Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Caribbean Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Caribbean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Caribbean Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Caribbean Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Caribbean Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Caribbean Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Caribbean Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr
Knightdale, NC 27545
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd
Knightdale, NC 27545
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln
Knightdale, NC 27545
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run
Knightdale, NC 27545
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln
Knightdale, NC 27545

Similar Pages

Knightdale 1 BedroomsKnightdale 2 Bedrooms
Knightdale Apartments with ParkingKnightdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Knightdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity