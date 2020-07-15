All apartments in Kinston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

904 Candlewood Drive

904 Candlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Candlewood Drive, Kinston, NC 28501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
904 Candlewood - 3 bed room 1 bath home with gas heat and central AC. NO Appliances. Large rooms; newly redone floors and countertops. Will accept Section 8. Some dogs allowed with fee, no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Candlewood Drive have any available units?
904 Candlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kinston, NC.
Is 904 Candlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Candlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Candlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Candlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 904 Candlewood Drive offer parking?
No, 904 Candlewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 904 Candlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Candlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Candlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Candlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Candlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Candlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Candlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Candlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Candlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Candlewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
