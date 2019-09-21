All apartments in Kings Mountain
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

708 Landing Street

708 Landing Street · No Longer Available
Location

708 Landing Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled Home in Kings Mountain Proper -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Landing Street have any available units?
708 Landing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 708 Landing Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Landing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Landing Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 Landing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 708 Landing Street offer parking?
No, 708 Landing Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 Landing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Landing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Landing Street have a pool?
No, 708 Landing Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Landing Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Landing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Landing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Landing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Landing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Landing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
