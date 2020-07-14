All apartments in Kings Mountain
704 Bridges Street

704 Bridges Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Bridges Drive, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 bedroom 1 bath house available in Kings Mountain. Fresh Paint and refinished hardwood floors

Amenities:
Central air and gas heat
Kitchen stove
Refinished hardwood floors
Washer/dryer connections

Tenant Responsibilities:
Tenant provides refrigerator
Lawn care

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

