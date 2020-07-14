Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 704 Bridges Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
704 Bridges Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
704 Bridges Street
704 Bridges Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
704 Bridges Drive, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 bedroom 1 bath house available in Kings Mountain. Fresh Paint and refinished hardwood floors
Amenities:
Central air and gas heat
Kitchen stove
Refinished hardwood floors
Washer/dryer connections
Tenant Responsibilities:
Tenant provides refrigerator
Lawn care
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914698)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Bridges Street have any available units?
704 Bridges Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Mountain, NC
.
What amenities does 704 Bridges Street have?
Some of 704 Bridges Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 704 Bridges Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Bridges Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Bridges Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 Bridges Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain
.
Does 704 Bridges Street offer parking?
No, 704 Bridges Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 Bridges Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Bridges Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Bridges Street have a pool?
No, 704 Bridges Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 Bridges Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Bridges Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Bridges Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Bridges Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Bridges Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Bridges Street has units with air conditioning.
