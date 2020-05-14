All apartments in Kings Mountain
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

600 Temple Street

600 Temple Street · (704) 861-0833
Location

600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 600 Temple Street · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot. With a covered front porch, carport, and storage shed, this home has what you need and a little more of what you want! The kitchen has a refrigerator and stove with plenty of room for your eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans are throughout.

This home rents for $835 and the security deposit is $785. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5668451)

