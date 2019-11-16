Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 302 Waco Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
302 Waco Rd
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 Waco Rd
302 Waco Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
302 Waco Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
302 Waco Road - 2 bed and 2 bath
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5280471)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Waco Rd have any available units?
302 Waco Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Mountain, NC
.
Is 302 Waco Rd currently offering any rent specials?
302 Waco Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Waco Rd pet-friendly?
No, 302 Waco Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain
.
Does 302 Waco Rd offer parking?
No, 302 Waco Rd does not offer parking.
Does 302 Waco Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Waco Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Waco Rd have a pool?
No, 302 Waco Rd does not have a pool.
Does 302 Waco Rd have accessible units?
No, 302 Waco Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Waco Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Waco Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Waco Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Waco Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Greer, SC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Shelby, NC
Clover, SC
Cherryville, NC
Gaffney, SC
Ranlo, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Belmont, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Denver, NC
Newton, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Pineville, NC
Chester, SC
Lenoir, NC
Weddington, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College