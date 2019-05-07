All apartments in Kings Mountain
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

210 W. King St.

210 West King Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 West King Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Commercial or Residential

Commercial $1,200 includes 208 w king st

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4698348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W. King St. have any available units?
210 W. King St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 210 W. King St. currently offering any rent specials?
210 W. King St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W. King St. pet-friendly?
No, 210 W. King St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 210 W. King St. offer parking?
No, 210 W. King St. does not offer parking.
Does 210 W. King St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W. King St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W. King St. have a pool?
No, 210 W. King St. does not have a pool.
Does 210 W. King St. have accessible units?
No, 210 W. King St. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W. King St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 W. King St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 W. King St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 W. King St. does not have units with air conditioning.
