Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
208 W. King St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 W. King St.
208 West King Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
208 West King Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Upstairs 1 bedroom unit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4698347)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 W. King St. have any available units?
208 W. King St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Mountain, NC
.
Is 208 W. King St. currently offering any rent specials?
208 W. King St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W. King St. pet-friendly?
No, 208 W. King St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain
.
Does 208 W. King St. offer parking?
No, 208 W. King St. does not offer parking.
Does 208 W. King St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 W. King St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W. King St. have a pool?
No, 208 W. King St. does not have a pool.
Does 208 W. King St. have accessible units?
No, 208 W. King St. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W. King St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 W. King St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 W. King St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 W. King St. does not have units with air conditioning.
