All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 133 McGinnis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
133 McGinnis St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
133 McGinnis St
133 Mcginnis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
133 Mcginnis Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 in Kings Mountain -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5147998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 McGinnis St have any available units?
133 McGinnis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Mountain, NC
.
Is 133 McGinnis St currently offering any rent specials?
133 McGinnis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 McGinnis St pet-friendly?
No, 133 McGinnis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain
.
Does 133 McGinnis St offer parking?
No, 133 McGinnis St does not offer parking.
Does 133 McGinnis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 McGinnis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 McGinnis St have a pool?
No, 133 McGinnis St does not have a pool.
Does 133 McGinnis St have accessible units?
No, 133 McGinnis St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 McGinnis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 McGinnis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 McGinnis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 McGinnis St does not have units with air conditioning.
