Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 1055 Mountain Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
1055 Mountain Crest
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:25 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1055 Mountain Crest
1055 Mountain Crest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1055 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom house your new home. Great spacious living room and kitchen. Nice back deck for you to enjoy your semi-private backyard facing the woods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have any available units?
1055 Mountain Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Mountain, NC
.
Is 1055 Mountain Crest currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Mountain Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Mountain Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Mountain Crest is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest offer parking?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have a pool?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have accessible units?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Greer, SC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Shelby, NC
Clover, SC
Cherryville, NC
Gaffney, SC
Ranlo, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Belmont, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Denver, NC
Newton, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Pineville, NC
Chester, SC
Lenoir, NC
Weddington, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College