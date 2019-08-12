All apartments in Kings Mountain
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:25 PM

1055 Mountain Crest

1055 Mountain Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom house your new home. Great spacious living room and kitchen. Nice back deck for you to enjoy your semi-private backyard facing the woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Mountain Crest have any available units?
1055 Mountain Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 1055 Mountain Crest currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Mountain Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Mountain Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Mountain Crest is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest offer parking?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have a pool?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have accessible units?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Mountain Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Mountain Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
