All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 9949 Travertine Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
9949 Travertine Trail
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:40 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9949 Travertine Trail
9949 Travertine Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9949 Travertine Trail, Kannapolis, NC 28036
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have any available units?
9949 Travertine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 9949 Travertine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Travertine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Travertine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9949 Travertine Trail offers parking.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have a pool?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have accessible units?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
