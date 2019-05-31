All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 9949 Travertine Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
9949 Travertine Trail
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:40 AM

9949 Travertine Trail

9949 Travertine Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9949 Travertine Trail, Kannapolis, NC 28036

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 Travertine Trail have any available units?
9949 Travertine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 9949 Travertine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Travertine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Travertine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9949 Travertine Trail offers parking.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have a pool?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have accessible units?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9949 Travertine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9949 Travertine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College