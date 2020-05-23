All apartments in Kannapolis
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
941 Lynnview Court
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

941 Lynnview Court

941 Lynnview Court · No Longer Available
Location

941 Lynnview Court, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,356 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5697049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Lynnview Court have any available units?
941 Lynnview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 941 Lynnview Court have?
Some of 941 Lynnview Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Lynnview Court currently offering any rent specials?
941 Lynnview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Lynnview Court pet-friendly?
No, 941 Lynnview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 941 Lynnview Court offer parking?
Yes, 941 Lynnview Court offers parking.
Does 941 Lynnview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Lynnview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Lynnview Court have a pool?
Yes, 941 Lynnview Court has a pool.
Does 941 Lynnview Court have accessible units?
No, 941 Lynnview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Lynnview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Lynnview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Lynnview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 941 Lynnview Court has units with air conditioning.

