Kannapolis, NC
9163 Marasol Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:45 PM

9163 Marasol Lane

9163 Marasol Lane · No Longer Available
Kannapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9163 Marasol Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28027
Wellington Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9163 Marasol Lane have any available units?
9163 Marasol Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 9163 Marasol Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9163 Marasol Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9163 Marasol Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9163 Marasol Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9163 Marasol Lane offer parking?
No, 9163 Marasol Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9163 Marasol Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9163 Marasol Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9163 Marasol Lane have a pool?
No, 9163 Marasol Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9163 Marasol Lane have accessible units?
No, 9163 Marasol Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9163 Marasol Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9163 Marasol Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9163 Marasol Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9163 Marasol Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
