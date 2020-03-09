All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:16 PM

916 North Juniper Avenue

916 North Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 North Juniper Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 North Juniper Avenue have any available units?
916 North Juniper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 916 North Juniper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
916 North Juniper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 North Juniper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 916 North Juniper Avenue offer parking?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 916 North Juniper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 North Juniper Avenue have a pool?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 916 North Juniper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 916 North Juniper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 North Juniper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 North Juniper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

