Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
911 Skyland St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
911 Skyland St
911 Skyland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
911 Skyland Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Approved Application***Beautiful home with tons of space! Convenient location, and all appliances included. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 Skyland St have any available units?
911 Skyland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 911 Skyland St have?
Some of 911 Skyland St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 911 Skyland St currently offering any rent specials?
911 Skyland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Skyland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Skyland St is pet friendly.
Does 911 Skyland St offer parking?
No, 911 Skyland St does not offer parking.
Does 911 Skyland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Skyland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Skyland St have a pool?
No, 911 Skyland St does not have a pool.
Does 911 Skyland St have accessible units?
No, 911 Skyland St does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Skyland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Skyland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Skyland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 Skyland St has units with air conditioning.
