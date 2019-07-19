All apartments in Kannapolis
906 Aiken Street.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

906 Aiken Street

906 Aiken Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 Aiken Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
906 Aiken Street Available 07/19/19 New construction: Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops - New construction: Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, LVP - Faux Wood Flooring - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home

(RLNE3383828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 906 Aiken Street have any available units?
906 Aiken Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 906 Aiken Street have?
Some of 906 Aiken Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Aiken Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 Aiken Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Aiken Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Aiken Street is pet friendly.
Does 906 Aiken Street offer parking?
No, 906 Aiken Street does not offer parking.
Does 906 Aiken Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Aiken Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Aiken Street have a pool?
No, 906 Aiken Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 Aiken Street have accessible units?
No, 906 Aiken Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Aiken Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Aiken Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Aiken Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Aiken Street does not have units with air conditioning.

